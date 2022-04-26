ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom of teen killed on Florida ride says death could’ve been prevented: “My personal opinion, it’s murder”

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNekia Dodd can’t stop thinking about the last conversation she had with her 14-year-old son, Tyre Sampson. “He turns around and says, ‘I’ll see you Saturday or either Sunday.’ And that was my last time speaking to my son,” Dodd said during a news conference on Tuesday in St. Louis,...

