SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is a new approach to bringing back crowds to Old Sacramento. Without a doubt, that historic district has been one of the hardest-hit areas in the last two years, but it’s determined to bounce back from a pandemic punch in the gut. Businesses hope live music and a monthly sip-and-shop wine walk will bring customers back to the area. “We love it, itgives us something to do on a Wednesday night,” one woman said. “I was just excited to get out, get fresh air sip wine and shop,” another woman said. Kevin Robinson bicycle store is one of the historic district’s...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO