Scottsdale residents named to 2021 President's Circle

Cambria, a producer of American-made quartz surfaces, has announced that Sr. Commercial Market Representative Melissa Fedock and Market Representative Emily Maduros were named to the company’s 2021 President’s Circle.

These individuals have been selected because of their superior performance, tireless dedication to excellence, and diligent work each and every day on behalf of Cambria and the company’s customers. President’s Circle members uphold the highest ideals of Cambria through service, sales and performance.

Selected members must demonstrate a deep understanding of Cambria’s products and values and those honored continuously push the boundaries of sales and performance.

Those who reach the status of Cambria’s President’s Circle receive opportunities for networking and career development throughout the year. They are invited to attend internal meetings, national industry trade shows, and company events. A highlight for winners is the all-expense-paid trip of a lifetime they get to take with their spouse.

“I am honored to be selected to the class of the 2021 President’s Circle and further my career with an amazing company,” Fedock said. “Cambria provides many great opportunities and I enjoy how my career both challenges me and brings out my very best work.”

Fedock has been with Cambria for more than seven years. This is her second time being named to Cambria’s President’s Circle. She was previously selected in 2018.

Maduros has been with Cambria for four years.

“I have a strong passion for Cambria’s products and I love sharing this passion with my clients,” Maduros said. “I especially enjoy building lasting relationships. I’m proud to represent Cambria and the amazing quality this brand puts forward."