See what Ukrainians forcibly sent to Russia had to endure

americanmilitarynews.com
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Putin's former chief economic advisor says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas
In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.
Vladimir Putin Health Speculation Intensifies After New Video Emerges
Vladimir Putin's hand appears to tremble before he greets another man, which has sparked further concern over the Russian leader's health.
Russian warship sunk in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic
Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health
EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it would be a 'big mistake' for the GOP to make Trump its 2024 presidential nominee
While Trump has not formally declared that he will be running for president in 2024, he has dropped major hints about doing so.
The US is offering $5 million for information leading to the arrest of powerful boxing figure Daniel Kinahan
Kinahan is one of the most powerful figures in world boxing, but also the suspected figurehead of a major international drugs business.
China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan
China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
The FBI seized Prada shoes, sunglasses, and hiking boots during raids on 2 mansions linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, report says
The FBI also seized financial records and fine art in the October 2021 raids on properties linked to billionaire Oleg Deripaska, per Bloomberg.
Gen. Mark Milley: If Russia gets away with war on Ukraine 'cost-free,' then 'so goes' international order
International order will be thrown out the window if Russia is able to escape consequences over its invasion of Ukraine, US Gen. Mark Milley told CNN.
Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson
Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
Russia's military may be trying to hide Russian deaths in Ukraine by proposing to take over payments for family, UK says
The Kremlin has refused to acknowledge its death toll in Ukraine, though a spokesperson admitted that Russia suffered "significant losses."
dailyhodl.com
$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin critic Alexey Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, is the 'real' First Lady of Russia
Yulia Navalnaya is the wife of the sole remaining Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, the most prominent critic of Vladimir Putin's regime. When her husband was poisoned by the Kremlin, 'Navalnaya was a revelation,' as Vanity Fair writes. Who is Alexey Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya?. Yulia was born in Moscow...
Migrant Woman Says She Was Repeatedly Raped in ‘Modern-Day’ Slavery Ring in Georgia
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War
Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
Emmanuel Macron warns France could be next country to leave EU if Marine Le Pen wins election
EMMANUEL Macron has accused election rival Marine Le Pen of hatching a secret plan to drag France out of the EU. The French President has cast this month's showdown as a Brexit-style referendum on his country's membership. His remarks come with polls showing a run-off contest between the pair is...
Former Ukrainian president says the Vladimir Putin he once dealt with 'no longer exists' and urges the world to stay united against him
Viktor Yushchenko says Putin has become a "completely isolated and brutal despot who cannot stand any opposition."
Superyacht captain fended off Kalashnikov-wielding pirates with ‘pain rays,’ worker says
A superyacht worker claims the vessel’s captain once had to deploy sonic weapons against Kalashnikov-wielding pirates on inflatable boats in the Arabian Sea. The episode was one of many surreal scenes an anonymous worker detailed in a piece published Sunday in The Times of London. The captain, according to...
Russia warns of nuclear war
In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
