ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, PA

Birmingham Artist’s New Painting Captures BLACK SABBATH’s Heavy Metal Bench

By Blabbermouth
wesb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new painting that looks down on the canal over the BLACK...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Jimmy Page says he refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album

Jimmy Page has explained why he has refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album. It comes after the Black Sabbath legend confirmed that he’d finished the follow up to his 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this week. Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: The Beatles

The Beatles went through several names before landing on the one that would grant them iconic status. From the Black Jacks to the Quarry Men, several versions of the name came before the band. So, why The Beatles? Why name a band after a much-despised little creature? While its origins are much argued about among Beatles fans, the theories have led to the same result: The Beatles were just feeling “pun-ny.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Aimée Osbourne — A.K.A. ARO — Isn’t Living in Ozzy’s Shadow With ‘Against Mine’

Click here to read the full article. Aimée Osbourne, who records music as ARO, has an extensive library of songs she is mustering the courage to release. “Because I grew up in a known family the sense of protection around my privacy was maybe a little more heightened than had a grown up in a family that perhaps wasn’t as known,” says Osbourne, whose parents are Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. “I think [holding onto those songs] is the constant effort to try and make peace with that and navigate through that as an independent artist that also has the right to...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

Sharon Osbourne offers update on Ozzy's health: "He's got one more operation left"

Sharon Osbourne, wife and manager to national treasure Ozzy, has given an update on the singer's health during an appearance on Piers Morgan's talk show Uncensored. Two years ago, Ozzy revealed that he had been battling Parkinson's disease. Since then, he has been plagued with neck and spine issues following a severe fall in 2019, endured a life-threatening staph infection in his thumb, and was hospitalised with the flu. Due to the vocalist's numerous ailments, he's been unable to perform and has inevitably been forced to postpone tour dates multiple times.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Metal#Painting#Black Sabbath#Canal#Birmingham Artist#Barajee Indian
loudersound.com

James Hetfield and Dave Mustaine rewiring a Beverley Hills Cop soundtrack classic is the purest hit of '80s nostalgia

Ever wondered how The Pointer Sisters would sound with Metallica's James Hetfield and Megadeth's Dave Mustaine on guest vocals? Of course you haven't. Until now. Without wishing to suggest that we're all dead-eyed, beaten-down zombies grinding joylessly through lives of perpetual mediocrity without an original thought rattling around our skulls, we're fairly confident in stating that there hasn't been a point in any of our lives where we've pondered what it might be like if we melded the music of Metallica, Megadeth, Blue Oyster Cult and The Pointer Sisters into one ungodly mongrel composition.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
thebrag.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and YUNGBLUD bring “life in rock and roll”

Mick Jagger has heaped praise upon fellow artists Machine Gun Kelly and YUNGBLUD, declaring that the duo are bringing rock music to “life” for the new generation. Speaking to Swedish radio station P4 recently, the Rolling Stones frontman declared (via The Independent) that he believes that both musos have brought a new energy to the genre.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Halestorm, Rammstein, Jason Newsted, Matt Heafy and more in the new Metal Hammer

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer is on sale right now, and it welcomes none other than Halestorm to the cover for their most eye-opening and candid interview ever. In the band's first ever full-cover run for the magazine, frontwoman Lzzy Hale opens up on the mental health struggles that almost derailed her over the past two years, and how she fought back to help Halestorm write their heaviest and emotionally raw album yet.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Flamenco guitarist El Amir reveals how he ended up playing on the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die

He's played with Stanley Clarke and Marcus Miller, and now the occasional Kramer-slinger discusses working and touring with legendary film composer Hans Zimmer. Also known as Amir John Haddad, El Amir is something of a double agent. Known internationally as one of the top flamenco stylists of his generation, he can also occasionally be found toting a Kramer guitar and rocking out on his own brand of “heavy rock funk metal”.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy