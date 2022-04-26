'The Batman' Is Getting a Sequel With Robert Pattinson

After years of being in the works, The Flash movie is finally on its way to becoming a reality, with the blockbuster currently scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2023. The long-awaited film has kept a lot of elements under wraps, outside of a brief look at footage that was shared during DC FanDome 2021. Luckily, attendees at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas got to see a new look at the film, and while the footage won't be released to the public yet, ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo provided a description of what it entailed, which you can check out below.
Comments / 2