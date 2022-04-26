ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Batman' Is Getting a Sequel With Robert Pattinson

By Jennifer Bisset
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news many have been waiting for is officially here. A sequel to The Batman is on its way, with Robert Pattinson returning to play the caped crusader. The announcement came out...

www.cnet.com

ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Jamie Dornan Got Backlash For Fifty Shades Of Grey And Robert Pattinson Got It For Batman, The Irish Actor Shares His Own Honest Feelings

When movie buffs cannot picture specific actors taking on certain roles, they have no problems expressing their honest (and sometimes blunt) opinions. Well, Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan also has no issue sharing his in return. The Irish actor has, after all, received his fair share of backlash for playing Christian Grey. And his friend, Robert Pattinson, can relate to this, as there were plenty of people who were against him playing Bruce Wayne in The Batman. With this, Dornan shared honest feelings about the backlash both him and Pattinson have received.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
CinemaBlend

Wow, Vin Diesel’s Fast X Has Hit A Huge Setback Right After Filming Begins

On April 20, the movie we simply referred to as Fast & Furious 10 for a long time began filming, and it was on the same day that it was announced that this next entry in the Fast & Furious franchise was officially titled Fast X. However, less than a week after that big news came out, Fast X has hit a setback: Justin Lin is no longer directing the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Continues Conjuring Franchise-Low Returns at the Box Office

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has come out and fans of the series are either put off by the controversy surrounding much of the movie and franchise as a whole or just not interested in heading to theaters. Why? Well, because the film is still at a series low. Despite being ranked #1 overall international title for the third consecutive weekend with $38.3m on 24,617 screens and in 67 overseas markets, it still hasn't reached the level of success the previous films in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series has.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Takes Aim In Cool New John Wick 4 Promotional Image

Part of me wonders if the folks behind the original John Wick knew it was going to birth a franchise. What started out as a vengeance story about a retired hitman forced out of hibernation after thugs kill his dog, the movie ended up being such a massive hit for Keanu Reeves, it’s now heading into its fourth installment, currently titled John Wick: Chapter 4 (though we expect that to eventually change, especially after it might have leaked). And with the film industry gathered together in Las Vegas, Lionsgate expects to show off the first footage from the sequel… and this first, neon-drenched artwork with Reeves taking aim at the competition.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Batman’s Barry Keoghan Is Given A Classic Joker Look In Sequel Fan Art

Even before shared universes were commonplace, a number of Batman movies were produced and released in theaters. This trend continued with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which told a new story outside of the main DCEU timeline. The movie also debuted Barry Keoghan’s take on The Joker, and he was given one of the villain’s classic looks in recent sequel fan art.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash: New Footage Description From CinemaCon

After years of being in the works, The Flash movie is finally on its way to becoming a reality, with the blockbuster currently scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2023. The long-awaited film has kept a lot of elements under wraps, outside of a brief look at footage that was shared during DC FanDome 2021. Luckily, attendees at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas got to see a new look at the film, and while the footage won't be released to the public yet, ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo provided a description of what it entailed, which you can check out below.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Footage Reveals First Look at the End of the Horror Franchise

Universal Pictures wrapped things up at CinemaCon this year and in keeping with that theme offered a first look at Halloween Ends, the next film in the series and the conclusion of the story that started with 2018's revival of the slasher franchise. Star Jamie Lee Curtis was on hand to talk up the movie and introduce the footage, telling attendees: "It's gonna f-ck you up." ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was on hand for the event and saw the first footage from the David Gordon Green-directed follow-up. Though the trailer is mostly made up of footage from the other films there is one major scene that's new. The footage begins:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Digital Date Reportedly Revealed

Morbius will soon make its way to homes around the world after a lackluster theater run. It was the second spin-off in Sony Pictures' universe of Spider-Man characters, and it definitely felt like it. The film is set in the same universe as Tom Hardy's Venom, so hopefully it adds up to something eventful in the future. Earlier today it was revealed exactly when we could expect Morbius on digital download. According to a listing on a ticketing website in India, Book My Show, the film will hit digital download on May 19th, 2022.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Disney Unveils 'Avatar 2' Title, Teaser Trailer Release Date

Disney has officially revealed the title of the first upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water. According to reports, the title and release date of the film’s teaser trailer were unveiled during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, with producer Jon Landau stating, “One of the strengths of [James] Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.” He added, “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion.”
MOVIES

