On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls, 116-100, in Game 5 to secure a 4-1 first-round series victory and a trip to the second round. The Bucks won three consecutive games to clinch the series without All-Star Khris Middleton, who has been out with a left MCL sprain since Game 2. Middleton is expected to be re-evaluated next week, but According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks may be without Middleton in Round 2 against the No. 1 Miami Heat.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO