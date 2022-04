SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Over the course of the pandemic, so-called “slow streets” popped up in neighborhoods throughout San Francisco. They’re designed to limit through traffic on some residential streets to create a common, shared space for those also traveling on foot and by bicycle. There are nearly 30 corridors throughout the city, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA). An SFMTA spokesperson said the slow streets program was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic and were initially rolled out as an emergency program that wasn’t expected to last for more than a few weeks. However, much like restaurant...

