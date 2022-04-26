ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

Alley improvements coming to Zebulon

By By Junious Smith III
 3 days ago
A vibrant mural graces the side of a North Arendell Avenue building. Zebulon will use a federal grant to make its downtown district more walkable by sprucing up alleys for use as pedestrian connectors.

ZEBULON — Federal money will help transform downtown alleys from trash-strewn dead ends to pedestrian-friendly shortcuts in Zebulon’s historic core.

The Zebulon Parks and Recreation Department plans to use a share of its $700,000 downtown revitalization grant to spruce up long-neglected alleys, making the downtown district more walkable for residents and visitors.

“This project focuses on alley allocation, and the idea was spurred from something we did a year and a half ago,” Parks and Recreation Director Sheila Long said. “We saw a dilapidated alley and almost all of the buildings in the 100 block of North Arendell (Avenue) were vacant. We came together with some partners, worked with the Zebulon Arts Council and Muter Construction and worked to build upon the area.”

The town spent $16,000 to remove broken asphalt, lay concrete and pave bricks in its initial alley improvement project. Long said enhancing pedestrian connectivity fits within Zebulon’s parks and recreation master plan.

“We’ve recognized a substantial alley network can connect a much larger community, such as Little River Park to Five-County Stadium,” Long said. “Part of it will include a continual alley activation, and while we may not be able to make all the same hardscape improvements, we’ll continue with the improvements downtown.”

The $700,000 revitalization grant is earmarked for downtown, but Long said town officials plan to explore similar projects throughout Zebulon.

“We are working with other partners and funding opportunities to do projects outside of downtown as well,” she said.

Can this busy — and dangerous — Brockton intersection be fixed? MassDOT has a solution

BROCKTON — The mix of people driving to work, bikers with no lanes to bike, pedestrians trying to find a safe space to cross the street, and the lack of space needed for an emergency vehicle to transport a patient or to reach one without creating a bottleneck in traffic — this is a normal busy day at the intersection of Cary, Lyman and Centre streets (also known as Route 123).
BROCKTON, MA
