Two Illegal Aliens Arrested By Florida Highway Patrol On I-75 With 5.5 Pounds Of Heroin

Two illegal aliens were arrested after Florida Highway Patrol Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Troopers say around 12:38 pm while conducting a routine patrol, FHP Troopers located a vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 near the 304 Milepost with a fraudulent Arizona license plate.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop upon the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and found the driver was unlicensed.

FHP K-9 “Titan” alerted to the vehicle and following a search of the vehicle, Troopers located 5.5 pounds of Heroin worth in excess of $693,000.

Both occupants of the vehicle, Maurilio Garcia-Torres, a 33-year-old male, and Ivania Riestra-Garcia, a 19-year-old female, were determined to be undocumented aliens from Mexico.

Both were arrested and taken to the Hernando County Jail, charged with Heroin Trafficking, Distribution of Heroin, and Possession of a vehicle for Drug Trafficking.

