Tampa, FL

Two Illegal Aliens Arrested By Florida Highway Patrol On I-75 With 5.5 Pounds Of Heroin

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45t5eM_0fL7RLKt00 Source: FHP

Two illegal aliens were arrested after Florida Highway Patrol Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Troopers say around 12:38 pm while conducting a routine patrol, FHP Troopers located a vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 near the 304 Milepost with a fraudulent Arizona license plate.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop upon the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and found the driver was unlicensed.

FHP K-9 “Titan” alerted to the vehicle and following a search of the vehicle, Troopers located 5.5 pounds of Heroin worth in excess of $693,000.

Both occupants of the vehicle, Maurilio Garcia-Torres, a 33-year-old male, and Ivania Riestra-Garcia, a 19-year-old female, were determined to be undocumented aliens from Mexico.

Both were arrested and taken to the Hernando County Jail, charged with Heroin Trafficking, Distribution of Heroin, and Possession of a vehicle for Drug Trafficking.

McFee JD
3d ago

Keeping with the spirit of liberalism, drug dealers will now be referred to as unlicensed pharmacist. FoxtrotJulietBravo

Reply(2)
13
Guest
3d ago

You can thank Brandon! And these are just the ones that got caught!

Reply
27
sean
3d ago

another reason democrats should be unable to be in politics

Reply
19
