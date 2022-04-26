ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifetime Hunting Ban Appropriate For Poaching Grizzly, Wyoming Wildlife Official Says

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who admitted to poaching a grizzly bear outside of Yellowstone National Park was suitably punished when he lost his hunting privileges for the rest of his life, according to an official with a Wyoming wildlife group. Josh Coursey,...

Comments / 6

Steve Shirley
3d ago

life time ban and no jail time or fine. every time i see one of these stories i think the punishment is to WEAK. start hammering these people with jail and fines

Merri Evenson
3d ago

The lifetime ban doesn't mean anything. The person already poached. Regulations mean nothing to this person.

Drill Baby Drill
2d ago

Get a legal season open ! Parts of Wyoming, Montana, & Idaho are over run with them.

