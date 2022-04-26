ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Ojai men accused of staging robbery

By Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

Three men from Ojai were arrested earlier this month after Ventura County sheriff’s investigators determined they conspired together to stage a robbery at one of the man’s employers.

Anthony Viveros, 26, Tanner Maxwell-Putnam, 19, and William Wiggins, 20, were arrested at various times in the April for their alleged roles in the robbery.

It happened just before midnight on Thursday, April 7 at a business on the 11500 block of North Ventura Avenue outside of Ojai, officials said.

Viveros was working at the business when he called 911 to report the robbery. He told Ventura County sheriff’s deputies that a man had entered the business armed with a firearm and demanded money. Viveros gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and the thief fled the area.

As Viveros described the circumstances of the robbery, detectives grew suspicious which led to investigators searching his car. Inside they found an illegal firearm and Viveros was arrested and booked into Ventura County Jail.

A search warrant was later issued at Viveros’ home which led to the discovery of more illegal firearms.

Viveros later posted bail and was released from jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives continued to investigate the armed robbery which led to them identifying Maxwell-Putnam as the suspected robber. Investigators searched his home and vehicle where evidence was recovered that linked him to the robbery.

The investigation later revealed that Viveros, Maxwell-Putnam and a third man, William Wiggins, worked together to plan and stage the robbery.

On April 12, Maxwell-Putnam was arrested and booked into the Ventura County jail. Viveros was arrested and booked the following day. Nearly two weeks later, on April 24, Wiggins was taken into custody for his alleged role in the crime.

All three men have been released from jail but are due in court at a later date where they are expected to face charges for felony grand theft and conspiracy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

