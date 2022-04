When John Cannon took over as chef at Li’l Dizzy’s Café last fall there was no doubt about the mandate before him. It even had a playbook. “They handed me the family cookbook, that’s the Bible, that’s what we called it in the kitchen,” said Cannon, thumbing through a copy one day at the Treme restaurant. “My goal is to make every dish in this book.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO