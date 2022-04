MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The taunting began at the start of the school year and escalated. A boy telling a student she “looked like the school shooter.” A girl telling her to “kill herself.” A mother of a 15-year-old girl at Mater Lakes Academy says her daughter has been subjected to bullying all school year and despite reporting it, she said the school hasn’t addressed the problem. She says she reached a breaking point Monday when her daughter came home and showed her a picture of a message scrawled on a bathroom wall that said, “the world is better without you.” The mother...

HIALEAH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO