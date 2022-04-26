ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Derrick Choice sworn in as Smith County interim Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace

By Cynthia Miranda
 3 days ago

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Smith County swore in the interim Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace on Tuesday.

Derrick Choice was selected. He won the Democratic Primary Election for the position, and there are no members of the Republican party running against him in November.

The Commissioners Court voted to appoint Choice after Judge Quincy Beavers Jr. resigned last week.

Beavers turned in a letter and mentioned he was leaving due to health reasons. His last day in the position was April 22. Beavers was employed by the county for 40 years and was Justice of the Peace for 28 years.

“I know the citizens of JP 1 have appreciated his service to Precinct 1,” Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said about Beavers. “We want to thank him for the amazing job he has done for our citizens.”

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the county is grateful for his dedication.

Choice was sworn in by Moran on Tuesday. He will be the interim JP until he officially gets the position on Jan. 1, 2023 after the general election.

“I spoke with Derrick Choice last week and he is ready and willing to step into that position,” Commissioner Hampton said. “We know he will do a great job for the citizens of Precinct 1.”

Choice is a former Tyler City Councilman and has served on numerous boards and organizations, including the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority, the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Juneteenth Association of Tyler, the East Texas Minority Health and Wellness Coalition, the Rose City Civitan, NAACP, Fit City Tyler, Boys and Girls Club, United Way, Salvation Army and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

