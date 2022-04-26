ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

UWS synagogue members head to Ukraine border with 2K lbs. of supplies for refugees

By Peter Haskell, Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22y5ok_0fL7OnSo00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) — Offering prayers for Ukraine wasn't enough so a group from the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue on the Upper West Side is now in Europe offering supplies and comfort.

The delegation, led by Rabbi Amiel Hirsch Sr., packed their bags and went to the Polish-Ukrainian border to greet refugees and offer aid.

“This is the first transit stop for refugees,” Rabbi Hirsch told WCBS 880. “In fact, we're standing outside the hub here and we just saw a bus of Ukrainian refugees who arrived. It's the saddest sight you can imagine.”

Bringing 85 duffel bags filled with 2,000 pounds of supplies, the crew of 25 is about five miles away from the war-torn country. Rabbi Hirsch describes the mood at the border as seeing the worst and best of humanity.

“We're seeing traumatized refugees who literally just crossed the border and coming off the bus after having been bombed for weeks. It’s almost all mothers and children,” Rabbi Hirsch told 1010 WINS. “But at the same time, there is an element here of uplift because the enormous humanitarian outpouring of love and support for these refugees is something to behold.”

In a matter of just three weeks, congregants from the synagogue heeded Rabbi Hirsch’s calls to take the trip, dropping everything to fly across the globe to help.

“We want to offer our support to the humanitarian workers who are here and just tell them that we're supportive of them. And we wish them well,” Rabbi Hirsh told WCBS 880.

The group will return back to New York City on Thursday night after the five-day trip.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Upper West Side, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukraine#Rabbi Amiel Hirsch Sr#Polish#Ukrainian#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy