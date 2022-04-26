ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler engineering firm gives $100,000 to support UT Tyler projects

By Sharon Raissi
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The UT Tyler College of Engineering recently received a generous gift from a local donor.

EMA Engineering and Consulting made a $100,000 gift to UT Tyler to support special projects for the College of Engineering, including making critical enhancements to college facilities, and they are designed by engineering students as a career-readiness experience.

This is a bit of a full-circle moment for EMA President and CEO Mike Clendenin, who is one of the first graduates of the UT Tyler mechanical engineering program. EMA also employs 27 UT Tyler graduates.

“If not for the UT Tyler College of Engineering, EMA would not be where we are today. I see it as the life blood of our future, so we’re very excited to lend out support,” Clendenin said.

