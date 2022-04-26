ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta judge investigated for staff running personal errands reprimanded for behavior in court

By Richard Belcher, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKzVK_0fL7OElV00

ATLANTA — An Atlanta municipal court judge quoted the Old Testament book of Proverbs when she was publicly reprimanded Tuesday for ethical misconduct.

Judge JaDawnya Baker was the subject of a Channel 2 Action News investigation after a whistleblower at the court told Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher that Baker was using court staff to run errands unrelated to court business.

Baker acknowledged those errands during an investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission, but the Georgia Supreme Court — which has final authorization for disciplinary actions against Georgia judges — focused the reprimand on her behavior in court, not the personal errands.

Fulton County Chief Superior Court Judge Christopher Brasher read the reprimand directed by the high court, concluding: “For your conduct, you are hereby publicly reprimanded.”

It is only the fourth time that an ethics investigation has ended in a public reprimand.

Baker, who was appointed to the court by then-Mayor Kasim Reed in 2015, asked Brasher if she could speak and began with the Old Testament.

“Proverbs 19:20 says to listen to counsel, receive instruction and to accept correction, so that your days ahead will be more wise,” Baker said in the nearly empty courtroom.

Initial JQC charges against Judge Baker included some of what Channel 2 Action News had first investigated: that Baker directed court staff to bring personal items, including her robe, to her home for an event unrelated to the court.

She also acknowledged using a court security officer to pick up alcoholic beverages for a private event.

But the Supreme Court concluded it was not clear the personal errands occurred during work hours and not clear that court staff did not voluntarily run the errands. Instead, the court authorized the reprimand because Baker improperly dismissed some cases that came before her in municipal court.

“I first just want to start by apologizing to my constituents for the mistake that I made. Although this is unquestionably an unfortunate day, I really choose to focus on all the lessons that I’ve learned in this time,” the judge said, with attorney Richard Robbins by her side.

“How can she ask the people before her to acknowledge their mistakes and to accept the consequences, if she doesn’t do so?” Robbins added.

Chuck Boring, the director of the JQC told Channel 2 Action News after the brief hearing that Baker’s reprimand sends a message all judges will understand: “If a judge is negligent in following the law over a period of time, then they’re going to have to be held accountable.”

Baker was never suspended, so her time on the municipal court has been uninterrupted.

In fact, she was re-elected in last fall’s city election, and she is the president-elect of the state’s Council of Municipal Court Judges.

She is also a member of the State Bar’s Board of Governors.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasim Reed
WRDW-TV

Judge curbs Kemp’s fundraising advantage over Abrams

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge has cut back the fundraising advantage incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has held over Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Judge Mark Cohen on Thursday told a special committee to stop raising money for Kemp’s re-election bid until or unless the GOP gubernatorial nomination has been decided.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superior Court#U S Supreme Court#Channel 2 Action News#The Georgia Supreme Court#Jqc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Ethics
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia woman sentenced to prison for scamming social security, FEMA out of nearly $1 million

ATLANTA — A Nigerian national living in Georgia is in trouble for her role in a conspiracy that defrauded two government agencies out of nearly $1 million. Ivie Shevon Sajere, 38, from Suwanee, has been sentenced to prison for two years and six months for the false filing of thousands of online applications for Social Security Administration (SSA) retirement benefits and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster benefits.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
67K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy