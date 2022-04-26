ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Public safety in focus as House, Senate advance competing plans

By Theo Keith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota lawmakers are headed toward tough end-of-session negotiations over crime prevention as the House and Senate approve vastly different proposals this week. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 48-19 Monday to pass a $200 million public safety package that includes police recruiting and retention bonuses,...

KAAL-TV

Doctors urge Senate to enact frontline pay

(ABC 6 News) - During a meeting with Minnesota State Senators, doctors urged lawmakers to follow through on the promise of delivering checks to frontline workers. Last session, lawmakers in both chambers agreed to those payments, but Republican Senators have since withdrawn their support. Doctors say that frontline workers deserve...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House Passes Proposal To Create New State Flag

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House has passed a proposal to create a new state flag and seal. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), the bill’s sponsor, says it’s time to reimagine a flag that positively reflects the state. The current one, he says, depicts white settlers displacing Native Americans. The proposal is part of a large budget bill that’s subject to end-of-session negotiations. So far, Republicans have voted against the flag change, saying it’s not a top priority. Supporters of changing the flag say that the current one also doesn’t have the hallmarks of good flag design — simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words. Some are pushing for a new flag with a North Star-theme, a gold-and-white star on a deep blue background. The first Minnesota state flag was adopted in 1893, and it also included the state seal. However, the legislature changed it to the current design with the blue background in 1957, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Sen. Michelle Benson suspends campaign for governor

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) — Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake) suspended her campaign for governor Friday in a speech at the Seventh Congressional District Republican Convention. Benson was first elected to the Senate in 2010. During her tenure, she served in leadership and as chair of the Health and Human Services Finance Committee.
WILLMAR, MN
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Axios Twin Cities

"Linked" issues remain a sticking point in Minnesota unemployment fund fix

A fight over "linked" issues lingers as the Minnesota Legislature scrambles to reach a deal to roll back higher taxes for businesses by a weekend filing deadline. What's new: The DFL-controlled House approved a bill Monday night appropriating $2.7 billion to replenish the state's deeply indebted Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. That's progress: After weeks of gridlock, both chambers now agree on how much to spend on the fix. Yes, but: The House bill also earmarks $1 billion for frontline worker bonuses and includes language ensuring hourly school workers are eligible for unemployment during the summer months. The catch: Republican leaders...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

What did Gov. Walz say in his State of the State speech?

Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State address on Sunday to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. During his remarks, Walz spoke about Minnesota's core values, reflected on the challenges of the pandemic, and called on lawmakers to find common ground to ensure continued investments into the state's future.
MINNESOTA STATE

