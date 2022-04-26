ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers pass bill to require gas stations to sell E15

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJZr5_0fL7Kmiv00

Iowa lawmakers passed a bill requiring most gas stations to sell E15 — a gasoline with 15 percent ethanol —starting in 2026.

Drivers share one consensus: they're supportive of the measure if it helps high gas prices go back down.

"Oh, we definitely stayed at home when we didn't want to because of gas prices: the expense, it comes out of our pockets. It hurts, the gas prices is hurting us as a family," motorist Matthew Barron said.

"We are a corn state, so I think it would be appropriate so we could use resources that we have," motorist Michelle Gaither said.

"Bring it. If it's cheaper, I'll take it, the gas sucks right now. If the gas gets better, bringing that, whatever you bring to the table, I'll take it," motorist Laterries Marshall said.

Ultimately, supporters say the legislation is not only good for the economy but also for farmers and those prices at the pump.

"E15 right now, we're seeing anywhere between 20 — and I heard 60 cents at one pump. That's a big difference," Lance Lillibridge, President of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, said.

Lillibridge calls the environment a "real winner."

"We're using a fuel that has less pollutants, that's greener. Farmers are growing corn that is sustainable, we actually can do this every year and we're very good at it," Lillibridge said.

Some gas stations can be exempt from selling E15, such as not having the appropriate equipment or if they "cannot reasonably obtain E-15." If this is the case, retailers can submit a waiver or hire someone to look at their facility for their claim. Retailers that want to upgrade can use a cost-sharing program provided by the state, which will pick up a percentage of the cost.

It's a change that drivers are open to.

"Let's save the world — all for that — do it. If not for that, let's just do it because gas is expensive and it's killing my pockets," Marshall said.

The next step is for Governor Kim Reynolds to sign the bill into law.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
KCCI.com

Iowa school looks to establish new transgender policy

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — The Linn Mar school district looked at establishing a new policy for transgender students. The school board voted to establish a gender support plan for students in seventh grade and up. That plan calls for the students' chosen name and pronouns to be used. The...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Does the Most Popular Liquor in Iowa Surprise You?

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For many of us in Iowa, we've resolved to drink less in 2022. Myself included. That said, there are still evenings I want to have a spirit or two, and I know what my go-to is. I won't give that info just yet as, I happen to have the same favorite booze as the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
KCCI.com

COVID-19 positive tests, hospitalizations increase in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Positive tests for COVID-19 are once again climbing in Iowa. The state Department of Public Health reports 1,994 positive tests in the last seven days. That's almost 700 more positive tests since the last report. Eighty-four people are hospitalized from COVID-19. That's an increase of...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republicans ditch waiting period for unemployment, pass other priority bills

Iowa lawmakers reached an agreement on several major policy priorities Tuesday, sending bills on unemployment, biofuels and child care to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The movement comes after several quiet weeks at the Capitol, as private negotiations on controversial bills stalled the adjournment process. The session is in overtime, so lawmakers are no longer receiving “per […] The post Iowa Republicans ditch waiting period for unemployment, pass other priority bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Economy#Ethanol
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctors receive confidential warnings

The Iowa Board of Medicine recently sent confidential letters of warning to a dozen Iowa physicians for issues ranging from surgical care to criminal behavior. The board investigates more than 500 complaints every year, and when it decides not to take public disciplinary action against a doctor, it has the option of sending a confidential, […] The post Iowa doctors receive confidential warnings appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Congresswoman Says She Probably Wouldn’t Have Criticized Judge

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she probably wouldn’t have criticized a judge whose ruling temporarily knocked Abby Finkenauer off the Democratic primary ballot. Axne endorsed Finkenauer as the party’s nominee for the U-S Senate last year. WHO / TV reports when Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie ruled Finkenauer had failed to collect enough valid signatures on her candidate campaign petition, the candidate called Beattie “a Republican judge” who “made a partisan decision.” The Iowa Supreme Court later ruled that state laws provide conflicting guidance on the matter and Finkenauer is back on the ballot.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Salvage yard fined $10,000 by state environmental regulators

The owner of a salvage yard in southeast Iowa has repeatedly failed to properly dispose of pollutants from junk vehicles and appliances in at least the past eight years and has illegally stockpiled thousands of tires and building debris, according to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order. Phil Feinberg was fined $10,000 by […] The post Salvage yard fined $10,000 by state environmental regulators appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State trooper, disabled by COVID-19, sues the state over unpaid wages

An Iowa state trooper is suing the state’s Department of Public Safety for allegedly refusing to pay him his salary while he’s incapacitated by COVID-19. Trooper Matthew T. Eimers of Hamilton County, who has been employed by the department for the past 21 years, is suing the agency in Polk County District Court. He alleges […] The post State trooper, disabled by COVID-19, sues the state over unpaid wages appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sand Says Finkenauer Made Inappropriate Attack on Judge

(Des Moines, IA) — State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, says U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s criticism of a district court judge who ruled against her bid to stay on the June Primary ballot was inappropriate. Finkenauer is one of three Democrats competing to run against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in November. Sand says, “that judge did his job,” and “worked all weekend…in order to give whoever was going to be the losing party a chance to appeal.” Finkenauer called the judge a Republican who made a partisan decision that made a mockery of our democracy. A few days later, the Iowa Supreme Court overruled the decision that had invalidated three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions and her name WILL be on the June Primary ballot. A spokesman for Finkenauer’s campaign has not responded to requests for comment on Sand’s statements.
DES MOINES, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy