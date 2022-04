Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County moving into old Suddenlink building on Tyler loop. “The number of children we were seeing each year was growing from around 300 in 2013 to 500 in 2016,” said Terri Smith, CEO. “So we knew there was a growth trend. And last year, we interviewed 1,116 children. So that trend has continued.” The center is already having to make use of a temporary annex to house administrative offices, but plan to have more than enough space in the new building. The fifth floor will be vacant to allow more growth, said Smith.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO