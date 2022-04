Eldon-based Ice Cream Factory plans to break ground for their new Lebanon Missouri Plant at 2 p.m. May 5 at 1201 Kansas Street. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to be in attendance for the event. Ice Cream Factory announced in January it had purchased the more than 86,000 square foot former industrial facility and adjacent properties for a new company manufacturing plant. They also plan to maintain a strong Eldon presence. The move will bring a $9 million investment to the City of Lebanon and is expected to create 130 total jobs over the next five years. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO