Kinnelon, NJ

Whippany Park over Kinnelon - Softball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
Alessandra Middleton had a double and two RBI to help Whippany Park take a 7-5 win over Kinnelon in Whippany. Whippany Park (6-1) held a 3-0 lead...

Baseball: Kranzler Ks 12 to lead Old Tappan to home win over Ramapo

Alex Kranzler struck out 12 and walked one, allowing six hits and one run in a complete-game effort on the mound to lead Old Tappan to a victory at home over Ramapo, 5-1. Elan Ofeck hit a single and a home run while Max Nasjletti hit two doubles and scored a run for Old Tappan (12-2), which trailed by one before taking control by scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Aggressive approach at the plate leads No. 10 Ridge to comeback win over Pingry

Ridge coach Tom Blackwell was confident when his defense returned to the dugout down 3-0 after the top half of the opening inning — and for good reason. What Blackwell and Ridge have is a lineup that features no easy outs. Hitters one through nine approaches each at-bat with a certain aggressiveness, either looking to ambush pitchers early in the count or waiting for the right pitch.
Sports
Warren Hills over Bound Brook - Baseball recap

Cody Miller picked up a win by throwing seven strikeouts and one walk while giving up no earned runs and three hits in five innings as Warren Hills rolled to an 8-1 win over Bound Brook, in Washington. Warren Hills (3-10) led 5-0 by the fourth inning. Daniel Willis recorded...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
No. 13 Trinity Hall defeats Ocean Township - Girls lacrosse recap

It was a high-scoring affair as Trinity Hall, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ocean Township 22-13 in Oakhurst behind seven goals from Peyton McGuire. Trinity Hall (6-2) went into halftime up 11-7 before netting 11 more goals in the second half while Ocean Township (9-3) had six.
Westwood defeats Mahwah - Baseball recap

Joey Agar finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, one run, one walk, and one stolen base to lead Westwood past Mahwah 10-2 in Mahwah. Westwood (11-3) took a 4-2 lead into the fifth before scoring six runs in the final three innings to pull away for the win. Colby Laughton also...
WESTWOOD, NJ
No. 17 Metuchen over Old Bridge - Softball recap

Mia Szap went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to lead Metuchen, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Old Bridge, 4-1. Brianna De La Fuente singled with two RBI and a run scored while Abby Kozo doubled once and scored once for Metuchen (13-1), which managed to take advantage of its opportunities, recording five hits in the win.
METUCHEN, NJ
Boys lacrosse: Clifton hands Pompton Lakes first loss of season (PHOTOS)

Luke Ceneri recorded four goals and three assists to lead Clifton to a victory on the road over Pompton Lakes, 14-10. Nate Ceneri scored three goals and assisted on another while Rohan Desai added three goals for Clifton (5-6), which trailed by one at halftime before swinging the momentum by outscoring Pompton Lakes by a count of 8-1 in the third quarter.
CLIFTON, NJ
No. 19 Gov. Livingston overpowers Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Michael Labisi drove in four on three hits to lead Governor Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Bloomfield 17-4. Labisi drove in runs on a single in the third, a double in the fourth, and a double in the fifth for Gov. Livingston (12-2), which put up four runs in the sixth inning, with the offense led Robert Murphy, Thomas DiNunzio, and Jimmy Ruban, all driving in runs. Dan Bass led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Governor Livingston, lasting three innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out four.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
