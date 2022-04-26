Whippany Park over Kinnelon - Softball recap
Alessandra Middleton had a double and two RBI to help Whippany Park take a 7-5 win over Kinnelon in Whippany. Whippany Park (6-1) held a 3-0 lead...www.nj.com
Alessandra Middleton had a double and two RBI to help Whippany Park take a 7-5 win over Kinnelon in Whippany. Whippany Park (6-1) held a 3-0 lead...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0