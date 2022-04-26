Whippany Park over Kinnelon - Softball recap

Michael Labisi drove in four on three hits to lead Governor Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Bloomfield 17-4. Labisi drove in runs on a single in the third, a double in the fourth, and a double in the fifth for Gov. Livingston (12-2), which put up four runs in the sixth inning, with the offense led Robert Murphy, Thomas DiNunzio, and Jimmy Ruban, all driving in runs. Dan Bass led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Governor Livingston, lasting three innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out four.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO