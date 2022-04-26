Mike Leone named Gamblers new head coach and general manager

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just less than a month after announcing the news of Pat Mikesch parting ways with the Green Bay Gamblers, the team has hired the next man for the job.

The team introduced Mike Leone as Green Bay’s 8th head coach and general manager on Tuesday afternoon.

Leone spent the past three seasons as an assistant to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He also was an assistant coach at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship.

“Mike brings everything we were looking for in a new head coach,” said Gamblers President Jeff Mitchell. “He’s well respected in the hockey world and is a proven winner with ties to two former successful Gamblers coaches.”

Leone told the media on Tuesday that he was very excited to be a part of the Gamblers’ organization. He has some history with the team.

The Michigan native played for two former Gamblers coaches, John Cooper and Derek Lalonde, in the North American Hockey League (2005-08) and in the ECHL (2014-16). Leone also played a four-year professional career.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.