Benton, AR

Benton police searching for a missing 15-year-old-girl

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help in...

katv.com

WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
Benton, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Benton, AR
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTTS

Arkansas Police ID Person Of Interest In 4 Shooting Deaths

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say they’ve identified a person of interest in connection with the fatal shootings of four people last week in a rural community. Arkansas State Police say the person is now jailed on unrelated charges. Police did not release that person’s...
STONE COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Carroll County, Ark. deputies arrest sheriff candidate

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County authorities arrested a candidate for sheriff. Robert Kennedy faces multiple charges, including terroristic threatening, residential burglary, second-degree battery, and two counts of assault on a family member. Kennedy formerly worked for the county, including a short time spent as a jailer. He filed as...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi man arrested after shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS

