TV hosts with Bronx connections discuss season 2 of hip-hop show 'Assets of Liabilities'

The hosts of a show that dives into the business side of hip-hop artists' lives spoke to News 12 about season 2.

"Assets of Liabilities" airs on the Revolt Network, which was founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings are also known for their investment podcast, "Earn Your Leisure."

"Each episode you know you see somebody, and you think they are one thing but when we pull back the layers you get to actually see all the different interests that they have and different ways they have accumulated income," says Millings.

The two also have some Bronx connections.

Millings was an educator who worked in the Bronx. He says teaching financial literacy has always been a goal.

When the duo's mission got recognized by global superstars, they were very excited.

"Diddy is somebody that you know we admired for a long time so obviously you know when Revolt called and it was something that made sense," says Bilal. "You know they get it. They understand the culture, they understand what we do our mission statement and we felt like it was a natural fit."

The show has some high-profile guests who discuss the financial aspects of hip-hop life.