ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma GOP Governor Signs Bill Banning Nonbinary Birth Certificates

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that explicitly prohibits nonbinary gender identification on a state birth certificate, the Associated Press reports. The law is the first in the nation of its kind.

Last fall, Stitt issued an executive order to stop the Oklahoma State Department of Health from issuing nonbinary birth certificates after the department allowed nonbinary options in a civil case: an Oklahoma-born Oregon resident sued when the agency originally refused their request. Republicans were outraged, prompting the executive order as well as the resignation of Stitt’s appointee to the agency. Last month, the executive order was challenged by attorneys for Lambda Legal, who sued on behalf of a transgender woman and two transgender men who live in the state. The state has not yet responded.

Lambda Legal told AP that while many states only offer male or female gender options, Oklahoma is the first to sign nonbinary prohibition into law. Only 15 states and the District of Columbia allow gender designations beyond male or female, per the National Center for Transgender Equality. On July 1, Vermont will become the 16th.

While the state’s and other Republicans have fought inclusionary legislative measures, Oklahoman voters elected Rep. Mauree Turner in Oct. 2020; the Oklahoma City Democrat is the country’s first openly nonbinary legislator.

Stitt was also among 11 Republican state leaders to have adopted laws that prohibit transgender girls from playing on female school sports teams. In April, Stitt furthered the GOP ’s latest restrictive agenda when he signed a bill making it illegal to perform abortions in the state (and no exceptions for rape or incest), with perpetrators facing up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The new Oklahoma law comes at a time when the GOP continues its war on trans teens , with at least 38 anti-trans medical bans having been introduced in legislatures across the U.S. just this year.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 40

hunter
3d ago

thank god we are hitting the important issues. cant think of anything more important we should be focusing our attention on. jesus christ

Reply(9)
13
Alrighty then
3d ago

Can you imaging how hard it would be to find a missing child with an amber alert that stated the child was non binary? What exactly are we looking for?

Reply(2)
7
Think Critically
3d ago

well non-binary isnt a real thing. these parents think we're in a vide game. i feel sorrow for this world.

Reply(3)
8
Related
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Panicking Over the Prospect of Biden Forgiving Student Debt

Click here to read the full article. President Biden has been flirting with the idea of some kind of student debt relief for years. But yesterday, in a closed-doors meeting with Democrats, he gave some indication that real, widespread forgiveness is a real possibility. The Washington Post reports that this likely won’t take the form of a complete cancellation of federal student debt. Instead, Biden and lawmakers discussed plans which usually hovered around the $10,000 figure for immediate forgiveness, although he did make a winking reference to pushing the repayment deadline down the road indefinitely, reportedly telling California Rep. Tony Cárdenas...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

Click here to read the full article. There are few things Donald Trump loves more than skirting accountability in court. But even the former president wasn’t able to avoid sitting for a deposition in a case brought by protesters who allege they were attacked by his security outside of Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. The deposition was conducted last October, but excerpts released this week reveal that Trump swore under oath that he did not order his security detail to attack the protesters. They also reveal that he is afraid of fruit. The partial transcript includes several pages of the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Oklahoma Just Made It a Felony to Perform an Abortion

Click here to read the full article. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday morning signed a bill making it illegal to perform abortions in the state, with perpetrators facing up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. “I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk and that’s what we’re doing today,” Stitt said on Tuesday. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.” The state’s Republican-controlled Senate passed Senate Bill 612 last year with overwhelming support. The state House passed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Vermont State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Cardi B
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Certificates#Republicans#Racism#The Associated Press#Lambda Legal#Ap#Oklahoman#Democrat
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy