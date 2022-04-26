ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions pick up T.J. Hockenson's fifth-year option

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsQa0_0fL7BTa700
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

This seemed to be the expected move after the two sides didn’t agree to an extension. We learned earlier this month that the Lions were expected to pick up the fifth-year option, but only as a placeholder as they looked to extend the Pro Bowler.

The eighth-overall pick in the 2019 draft has emerged as one of Detroit’s top targets. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020 after hauling in 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns and followed that up with 583 yards and four scores in 12 games in 2021. Thumb surgery ultimately shelved him in December of last year.

The Lions still have plenty of time to extend Hockenson. Last year, we saw the Patriots sign Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry to deals that averaged $12.5M per year, and Dallas Goedert later one-upped the duo by inking a deal worth $14.25M AAV. The league’s highest-paid TEs, George Kittle and Travis Kelce, clock in a bit above that at $15M and $14.3M, respectively.

Hockenson’s agent would be hard pressed to reset the market at tight end. However, the $9M+ commitment for 2023 indicates that the two sides can’t be that far apart.

Comments / 0

NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Thoughts On Lions’ First-Round WR Jameson Williams

The Green Bay Packers shocked a lot of people when they didn’t select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. A wide receiver was a big need for them, but instead of reaching when they came on the clock, they continued to bolster their defense by selecting Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. After the draft, Aaron Rodgers spoke out and mentioned his thoughts on Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

The Lions Released 2 Players On Wednesday

The Detroit Lions made some roster room for new arrivals ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft. On Wednesday, the team announced its decision to part ways with tight end Hunter Bryant and linebacker Curtis Bolton. Bryant was brought to Detroit as an undrafted rookie free agent back in 2020....
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s hilarious description of Lions GM Brad Holmes before NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes are armed with the second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, an enviable place to be. As such, Detroit has been linked to top prospects, such as Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kyle Hamilton and Travon Walker. While Hutchinson has been mocked to the Lions the most frequently, the team has also done their due diligence on Thibodeaux. In fact, Holmes might be more inclined to select Thibodeaux on Thursday night after the Oregon star revealed the hilarious details of their pre-NFL Draft meeting, via Sports Illustrated.
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals final mock draft ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived. To begin the day, ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has finalized his mock draft for Thursday’s festivities. Months of research, predictions and scouting went into McShay’s final predictions. Now, all that’s left is to watch the chaos unfold. “Remember,...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M extension

The Jaguars have reached agreement on an extension with tackle Cam Robinson (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). Robinson will receive a three-year deal worth $54M, according to RapSheet (on Twitter). The 26-year-old was franchise-tagged for the second straight year, guaranteeing that he would be in Jacksonville for at...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars draft Travon Walker No. 1 overall

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Walker emerged as a versatile piece along the defensive front. His junior campaign saw a jump in production, as he totaled 33 tackles and 6.0 sacks. Those relatively pedestrian numbers contrast with his size (six-foot-five, 275 pounds) and impressive testing figures to give him a higher upside, according to many, than most or all other prospects in this year’s class.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Giants eyeing CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, OT Ikem Ekwonu?

While the Giants are still open to trading out of one of their top-10 draft slots, plans on how the team will proceed if they stay at those spots might be emerging. Connected to tackles at No. 5 throughout the predraft process, the Giants are believed to have cornerback Ahmad Gardner as their most universally approved prospect, according to the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. The Giants were connected to “Sauce” back in March and hosted the Cincinnati cover man on a visit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
