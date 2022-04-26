Lions pick up T.J. Hockenson's fifth-year option

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

This seemed to be the expected move after the two sides didn’t agree to an extension. We learned earlier this month that the Lions were expected to pick up the fifth-year option, but only as a placeholder as they looked to extend the Pro Bowler.

The eighth-overall pick in the 2019 draft has emerged as one of Detroit’s top targets. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020 after hauling in 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns and followed that up with 583 yards and four scores in 12 games in 2021. Thumb surgery ultimately shelved him in December of last year.

The Lions still have plenty of time to extend Hockenson. Last year, we saw the Patriots sign Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry to deals that averaged $12.5M per year, and Dallas Goedert later one-upped the duo by inking a deal worth $14.25M AAV. The league’s highest-paid TEs, George Kittle and Travis Kelce, clock in a bit above that at $15M and $14.3M, respectively.

Hockenson’s agent would be hard pressed to reset the market at tight end. However, the $9M+ commitment for 2023 indicates that the two sides can’t be that far apart.