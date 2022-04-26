ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady's contract restructure includes no-tag clause

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1070AS_0fL7BRof00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay’s move will also add to the escalating Brady debt while also restricting the team’s avenues to hang onto the all-time great beyond this season. Although it is not certain the 44-year-old quarterback will want to play in 2023, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe notes the restructure prevents the Bucs from using the franchise or transition tags on Brady. The deal also includes $4.5M worth of 2022 incentives, Volin adds.

The Bucs have not discussed another Brady extension as he remains on track for free agency in 2023. Matters like Brady’s desire to play an age-46 season, his performance at 45 and potential interest from other teams will factor into that process. Brady’s restructure took one option off the table for the Bucs, though the tag might have been an untenable measure anyway thanks to the deal’s void years.

This restructure adds more money to Brady’s first void year, raising that 2023 cap hit from $24M to $35M. Brady’s void years now run through 2026, piling up potential dead-money charges. Unless Brady agrees to another extension with the Bucs, they will be hit with those fees beginning next year.

Brady had been connected to the Dolphins and 49ers, and though it sounds crazy to speculate on an NFLer venturing into Bernard Hopkins territory as a late-40s contact-sport athlete, Brady’s 2023 free agency will certainly be a topic of conversation. Brady’s restructure stands to help the Bucs mount another run this season, potentially with Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh back on board, but it also moves the 23rd-year veteran closer to a 2023 exit — even if retirement No. 2 does not happen by that point.

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Carolina

The Carolina Panthers were hopeful that they would address their need for a quarterback last offseason when they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that experiment didn’t pan out. Darnold started hot but quickly regressed to the form we saw with Gang Green. Now, rumors are flying that the Panthers could trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Sage Steele’s Comment On Colin Kaepernick Going Viral

On Wednesday, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for “breaching her contract and violating her free-speech rights.”. During an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast last year, Steele shared her negative thoughts on ESPN’s COVID-19 vaccine...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Broncos Latest Signing

The Denver Broncos were able to retain two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III Wednesday. And Russell Wilson, for one, was loving it. “25!!!” the QB tweeted. We got us a stable Broncos! #LetsRide.”. Gordon was extremely productive as one half of the Broncos two-headed backfield last season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Bernard Hopkins
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Retirement#American Football#Tampa Bay#The Boston Globe#Bucs#Nfler
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Tonight

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster move, trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In the trade, the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – along with a plethora of other picks and players. On Thursday night, the team used that No. 9 pick on former Mississippi State star offensive tackle Charles Cross.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

CBS Names The Biggest NFL Draft Bust Of All-Time

With this week’s 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaching, fans and analysts everywhere are discussing some of the biggest wins and losses in draft history. On Wednesday, just one day before Day 1 of this year’s draft, CBS Sports named their top-five biggest busts in NFL history. Atop the...
PULLMAN, WA
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Gets Emotional Discussing Relationship With His Children

In an emotional new interview, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady cried while reflecting on his relationships with his three children. During the Wednesday episode of Man in the Arena, the serialized television show examining Brady’s multi-decade career as the winningest quarterback of all time, the Bucs signal-caller said his relationship with his own father influenced his life in innumerable ways.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Fans Are Furious With Tonight’s NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft hasn’t exactly been kind to the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With two first-round picks, fans thought the team would be in perfect position to draft a wide receiver. Unfortunately for the Packers, all of the top wide receivers came off the board before they were on the clock.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Steelers’ Worst Draft Pick Ever

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known as one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. A significant portion of their recent success has come from general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. The latter has never had a losing season and the former is one of the best-drafting GMs in sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make smartest move of the draft so far

During the initial night of the NFL draft on Thursday night, first time watchers could have easily been fooled to think that the enormous magnitude of trades was a normal thing. However, last night’s plethora of trades, including the one with the Buccaneers, was certainly an anomaly, setting the record for most trades in the first round ever with nine.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy