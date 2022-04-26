ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD chief says timing was right to release name of officer in Patrick Lyoya's killing

By Michael Krafcik
WWMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department said the timing was right to release the name of the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during an April 4 traffic stop. "I wouldn’t say it was tough, it was the right thing to...

wwmt.com

WWMT

GRPD documents reveal details that followed Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police released new information Friday on the aftermath of the shooting of Patrick Lyoya on April 4. It was reported that no 9-1-1 calls were made, according to the City of Grand Rapids. The following reports were released through a Freedom of Information...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Muskegon Police Lt. given Above and Beyond award by AG Dana Nessel

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Lt. Scott Zonnebelt from the Muskegon Police Department was given the Above and Beyond award by Attorney General Dana Nessel Thursday. The award recognizes officers and other personnel who are nominated for their efforts by their departments. Nessel's visit to the Muskegon Police Department is part...
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Met Police officer who went on Big Brother without permission given final written warning

A Metropolitan Police officer who went on Big Brother without permission has been given a final written warning.PC Khafilat Kareem requested unpaid leave to appear on the Nigerian version of the reality show in June 2019 but was told it was “not in the best interest for either her or the Metropolitan Police Service to take part”.Despite this, she featured on the show in July 2019 and handed over her work laptop, which she had taken with her without permission, to the programme’s organisers.A misconduct hearing ruled PC Kareem, attached to the force’s transformation directorate, had breached the standards of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HeySoCal

LASD locates mother of boy found at homeless encampment

Authorities Friday announced they have located the mother of a boy who had been found in a Paramount homeless encampment. The boy, who had been tentatively identified by authorities as Anthony, was found about 10 a.m. Thursday with a man at the encampment at the Los Angeles River near the Long Beach (710) and Glenn Anderson (105) freeways, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find the parents.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

