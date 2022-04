What is a “dead” mall? It’s a mall that looks abandoned but is actually still open to the public, with few businesses remaining. The Orchards Mall in Benton Harbor is one of those malls. Not only is the mall practically people-less, but it has seemingly been taken over by seagulls…on the rooftop, not inside. The outside walls, windows, doors, grass, and concrete are splattered with gull poop; the sight and sounds of gulls congregating and doing who-knows-what on the roof are hard to ignore. Not surprising, though, as the mall is only a couple of miles away from Lake Michigan.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO