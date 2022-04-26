Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants filled their two biggest needs in the first round, taking edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and tackle Evan Neal with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks during the NFL draft on Thursday night. If there was anything surprising...
The Channing Tindall selection at No. 102 by the Miami Dolphins on Friday in 2022’s NFL draft has a number of fun connections to the franchise and college. The Georgia Bulldog was a third-round selection and the first-ever linebacker from the school drafted by the Dolphins. He becomes the...
Comments / 0