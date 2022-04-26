ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson

 3 days ago

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have exercised...

Giants take DL Thibodeaux and OT Neal with 5th, 7th picks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants filled their two biggest needs in the first round, taking edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and tackle Evan Neal with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks during the NFL draft on Thursday night. If there was anything surprising...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

