Cleveland, OH

Cleveland man gets prison time for trying to entice teen online

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cleveland man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after using an messaging app to have sexually explicit chats with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Matthew B. Foltz, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of persuading, enticing, or coercing a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in sexual activity.

Foltz communicated over Whisper with a law enforcement agent posing as a girl from Roanoke, Virginia, according to court documents. He repeatedly said he wanted to bring the girl back to Ohio, get her pregnant and teach her how to please him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Fortunately, he was really conversing with an undercover agent. This man is a predator, who wanted to abuse a young girl,” said Special Agent in Charge Ray Villanueva of HSI Washington, D.C.

