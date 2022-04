PORTLAND, Ore. — A band that had thousands of dollars’ worth of gear stolen while touring through Portland has been reunited with many of their unique guitars. The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s frontman Anton Newcombe tweeted Thursday that Portland Police helped track down “most of our guitars.” He also extended thanks for the "unbelievable kindness of the Portland music community" and to everyone who helped spread the word about the theft.

