This be madness: The Northman is no Hamlet

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark and it's "The Northman," a very bloody film loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” (Regency Enterprises)

As I watched "The Northman," I kept thinking that I knew this story.

Then it came to me. "The Northman" is very loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Instead of being visited by his father’s ghost, the protagonist, Amleth, is a witness to his father’s beheading.

Throughout the movie I thought they were saying Hamlet instead of Amleth and the action takes place in Denmark.

Too many similarities. Shakespeare did it better.

The film takes us to the 10th Century where Prince Amleth, a 10-year-old boy, watches as his father, Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawk, is brutally murdered by his uncle, Fjolnir, played by Claes Bang. Fjolnir kidnaps the boy's mother, Queen Gudrun, portrayed by Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman. Amleth barely escapes with his life as his uncle tries to murder him, too.

Two decades later, Amleth (Alexander Skarsgard) is now a Viking warrior. He meets a seeress who reminds him of his vow to save his mother and kill his uncle to avenge his father.

Academy Award nominee Willem Defoe has the supporting role as Heimir the fool. Every story needs a love interest, and Ana Taylor Joy of the “Queen’s Gambit” plays Olga, Amleth’s love. Unfortunately, Joy’s hair looked bleached instead of a natural blonde. Her hair stylist needed to put a wig on her or change her hair color because women in 910 didn’t bleach their hair; they didn’t even wash it.

Robert Eggers directed “The Northman” and cowrote the murderous epic with Academy Award nominee Sjon. Except for Skarsgard, the acting is excellent. But the story is just too bloody for the average moviegoer who isn’t an 18 to 35 blood-thirsty male. Skarsgard always looked like a filthy gorilla going after an opponent for a lady gorilla’s love.

As I left the theater, I heard young guys talking about how great the movie was, and how most of the older people left shaking their heads. Besides the violence there is nudity and bad language.

The movie really drug for me. I was hoping they would all kill each other off and end the movie long before it did. Where is Shakespeare when you need him?

With the war in Ukraine, Eggers should have held this film until a later date. The last thing we need is more blood and guts. This is one of the bloodiest movies I have seen in years. Even though it takes place in 910 AD, it is so relevant today.

"The Northman" is currently showing at EastGate, Edwardsville and Alton. I give this film one star.