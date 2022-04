NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Doctors in Tennessee are investigating what is causing a mysterious liver disease in children. Doctors at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital in Nashville are investigating a high number of cases across the globe of severe inflammation of the liver. The illness has been identified as an "acute hepatitis of unknown origin" affecting children, some with no underlying health conditions. At least some of the 169 cases worldwide have needed liver transplants and one has died.

