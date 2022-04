Jorge Soler said he didn’t even feel the ball as it connected with his bat and soared to the concourse in left-center field Friday at loanDepot park for a two-run home run. He was hunting a fastball. He struck when the time was right — a 96.5 mph fastball over the heart of the plate from the Seattle Mariners’ Matt Brash on a 3-1 count. And he didn’t miss.

MIAMI, FL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO