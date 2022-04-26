ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

JUVENILE MAY BE PROSECUTED AS AN ADULT FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE

crossvillenews1st.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a 7-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed in an Old Snapps Ferry Road residence in Chuckey, prosecutors say the minor suspected of the double homicide could...

crossvillenews1st.com

