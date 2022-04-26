ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gas greed: California to raise taxes despite having highest in nation

By Tori Richards
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

The California legislature is going to miss a May 1 deadline to kill the annual summer increase in its 51-cent gas tax , Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said.

The increase goes against Newsom’s January promise to motorists that he would suspend any tax increases given that the state pays the highest amount in the nation, both in taxes and per gallon. Currently, the average price to fill up is $5.69, according to AAA .

“It is clear now that the Legislature will not act in time to provide that immediate, limited relief, but we look forward to working with lawmakers on the Governor’s proposal for direct payments to Californians wrestling with rising prices,” Newsom’s press office said in a statement.

“The sooner we can move this package through the legislative process, the sooner we can deliver needed relief to Californians," the office added.

BATTLE RAGES OVER NEWSOM’S FIX FOR 51-CENT GAS TAX

The legislature has nixed several attempts to push through a Republican bill to suspend the entire gas tax for eight months. Democrats cite concern over lost revenue, but the state currently has a $46 billion budget surplus , which could increase by $23 billion after income taxes are tallied.

Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong said he has seen no sense of urgency from the legislature's leadership to pass a bill nixing the gas tax increase. The state’s Department of Finance has provided the language, but so far, nothing has been done.

“This inaction by Gov. Newsom and Assembly Democrats is completely unacceptable,” said Fong, who is on the Assembly Transportation Committee. “Gavin Newsom is going to allow gas prices to go up knowing Californians are being crushed by inflation, high gas prices, and a broader affordability crisis.”

Last week, the committee held a hearing and passed bills to curtail freeway expansion throughout most of Southern California and to expedite construction of wildlife overpasses, but no mention was made of the gas tax.

“The legislature has acted on other items,” Fong said. “They are not acting on this, which is completely mind boggling and tone deaf. We should’ve acted on this months ago.”

Newsom could also issue an executive order if he wished, regardless of when the deadline is imposed. Past orders have included placing a moratorium on the death penalty, declaring multiple states of emergency for natural disasters and COVID-19, and spending $1 billion on masks without legislative approval.

“Helping offset the impact of inflation on California residents remains a top priority for the Governor, and his revised budget will include proposals to help Californians keep pace with rising costs,” Newsom’s office said.

He has proposed a $400 gas tax rebate for each motorist in lieu of lifting the tax. Republicans are skeptical that that money will ever reach residents given the state’s propensity for red tape.

“He could certainly put more effort in, for sure. It’s clearly not a priority for the governor,” Fong said.

