China has hit out at the US for sending a guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait a few days ago.“The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 26 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law,” the US Navy’s Japan-based Seventh Fleet said in a statement. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” it added.But China on Wednesday accused the US of publicly hyping the event.“The...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO