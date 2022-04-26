ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Play ball!’ Healey OKs cashless payments at Fenway Park

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey gave the OK to Fenway's cashless payment system on Tuesday.

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is on board with a new cashless transaction system at Fenway Park.

Healey gave her full support of the new payment method on Tuesday, a day after telling GBH Radio her office was looking into its legality.

“We simply had a conversation with the Red Sox and understand how it’s working,” Healey said. “It meets the requirements of the law.”

Massachusetts law says customers must be able to make purchases using legal tender, which tranditionally has been cash, according to Healey. Fenway offers fans the option of loading cash onto a Mastercard debit card at a Cash-2-Card exchange kiosk, meaning their cash is not obsolete at the ballpark.

The debit cards are also accepted at any business that takes Mastercard.

Similar cashless systems were put in place last year at Gillette Stadium and TD Garden.

“We’ve had a great conversation with the Red Sox, as we have in the past with other entities making these moves,” Healey said. “I think we’re good, so play ball!”

