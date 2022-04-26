ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter come from behind to beat Barrow to ensure promotion to League One, while Wigan's return to Championship is delayed as Sheffield Wednesday make a big leap for an immediate return

By Pa Sport
 3 days ago

Exeter skipper Matt Jay ensured the Grecians made the most of already-promoted Forest Green Rovers' slip as they came from behind to beat Barrow 2-1 and secure their own promotion out of League Two in the process.

Trailing to Cameron Dawson's early own goal, they levelled through Kieran Phillips before Jay clinched the points 12 minutes from time to send them level with the leaders.

Second-half strikes from George Lapslie and Matty Longstaff handed Mansfield a 2-0 home win over Stevenage which leaves them just a point shy of the final automatic promotion place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGUIu_0fL70NJT00
Exeter fans invaded the playing area as their team confirmed their place in League One for next season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxV8v_0fL70NJT00
Jonathan Grounds (centre) celebrates with teammates after the promotion was secured

Alistair Smith's double either side of Richie Bennett's goal handed Sutton a 3-0 win over Crawley to keep alive their hopes of back-to-back promotions.

Last season's National League champions were 2-0 ahead after just seven minutes and will head into their penultimate fixture occupying the final play-off berth.

Elsewhere, first-half goals from Louie Barry and Jack Payne ensured the race for the title will go down to the wire as 10-man Swindon beat leaders Forest Green.

The Robins, who are now just two points adrift of the play-off places with as many games to play, went in at the break 2-0 up, but after Ellis Iandolo was sent off for a second bookable offence, saw Josh March reduce the deficit and were left hanging on to claim a 2-1 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDJlr_0fL70NJT00
Wigan's Callum Lang is dejected after the defeat at Portsmouth that leaves the club looking over their shoulder

Substitute Aiden O'Brien put Wigan's promotion champagne on ice as Portsmouth staged a remarkable fightback to snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory over the League One leaders.

O'Brien, who joined Pompey from Sunderland in January, fired home an 87th-minute winner at Fratton Park after George Hirst had struck twice inside three second-half minutes to cancel out the 2-0 lead the Latics had taken in at the break courtesy of goals from Callum Lang and Will Keane.

Wigan will now head into Saturday's final day trip to Shrewsbury two points clear of Rotherham in second place and three better off than MK Dons in third with a superior goal difference, but knowing they have little margin for error.

The Millers, however, were unable to take full advantage as defender Michael Ihiekwe scored at both ends in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

Ihiekwe had headed the visitors into a 17th-minute lead, but then turned the ball into his own net with just two minutes to play at the Stadium of Light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Phyl_0fL70NJT00
Lee Gregory's hat-trick ensured Sheffield Wednesday were the big movers on the night in the third tier

Lee Gregory's hat-trick ensured Sheffield Wednesday were the big movers on the night as they climbed into fifth after a 3-2 win at Fleetwood.

Gregory's fourth-minute opener got the visitors off to the perfect start, but they found themselves trailing 2-1 at the break when Callum Camps and then Joe Garner struck.

However, the Owls frontman was not to be denied and completed his treble with 73rd and 74th-minute strikes to win it, in the process leaving Fleetwood needing to equal Gillingham's result at the weekend to avoid the drop barring a heavy defeat and a sizeable win for Wimbledon.

Related
Daily Mail

JACK GAUGHAN: Mike Jackson's reset has brought Burnley's smile back following Sean Dyche's departure as the Clarets continue their fight for Premier League survival

Mike Jackson was not supposed to be at Burnley for long, only asked to help take the Under 23s on a temporary basis last summer. It was merely an interim appointment to plug the gap left by Steve Stone when he was promoted to first-team coach under Sean Dyche, a foray back into work for Jackson nine months after the sack by Tranmere Rovers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Exeter axe defence coach Julian Salvi and appoint Haydn Thomas until the end of the season as Chiefs boss Rob Baxter seeks to boost their hopes of reaching Premiership play-offs

Exeter defence coach Julian Salvi has paid the price for the Chiefs’ inconsistent campaign and has left the Gallagher Premiership club with immediate effect. Rob Baxter’s side have reached the last six Premiership finals and won the title in 2016-17 and 2019-20. They also claimed Heineken Champions Cup glory in the second of those two seasons.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Derby's administration exit could hinge on Council buying the club's stadium from ex-owner Mel Morris... removing a big hurdle for potential buyers looking to takeover the Rams

Derby's attempts to exit administration next week may depend on the Council agreeing to buy the stadium from former owner Mel Morris. US businessman Chris Kirchner hopes to complete a deal for the troubled Rams – managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney – after being named the club’s preferred bidder, though this does not automatically mean he will become the new owner.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Kalvin Phillips will REJECT a move to Manchester United in the summer out of loyalty to Leeds... but the Whites will listen to offers in the region of £60m for the midfielder if they fail to agree to a new deal

Kalvin Phillips will resist any attempt by Manchester United to sign him in a £60million deal this summer — because he couldn’t bear to betray Leeds fans. As revealed by Mail+ on Friday, Phillips will be a target for a number of clubs and United could move for the England midfielder as part of a major rebuild under their new manager Erik ten Hag.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool as the 'perfect place' as he buzzes about signing his two-year extension... but also puts Premier League rivals on notice that the Reds will 'never stop' trying to get even better

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool's rivals that his club are just getting started as he explained why he performed a U-turn to sign a contract extension. The German extended his terms on Thursday to June 2026, having indicated as recently as March 5 that he was going to walk away in two years. Klopp says he is full of energy once again and can see nothing but good times on the horizon for his squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard praises former club Liverpool for being patient with Jurgen Klopp after the German performed a U-turn on his Anfield exit plan and agreed a new deal at the club

Steven Gerrard hailed former club Liverpool for showing patience with Jurgen Klopp after the German signed a new contract at Anfield until 2026. Klopp has Liverpool on the brink of a remarkable quadruple – they won the Carabao Cup, they have reached the FA Cup Final, have one foot in the Champions League Final and are one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard vows to STAY at Everton 'as long as they want me' even if they are relegated... insisting he will 'do everything' to restore the club's reputation no matter what division they're in

Frank Lampard has made clear his intention to lead Everton's fightback in the future - no matter what division they are in. With the threat of relegation real, it has inevitably led to questions whether Lampard and his staff will remain at the helm if the worst comes to the worst. The 43-year-old is convinced Everton will get out of their current predicament and be able to start afresh again in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
