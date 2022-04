Wood-Ridge High School parking lot, Hackensack Street. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused an SUV blaze in a Wood-Ridge High School parking lot.

School was out way before the 6:30 p.m. fire on Hackensack Street.

There was no immediate determination of the cause of the fire, which broke out in the vehicle's engine compartment.

No injuries were reported.

Photos by Jo Fehl

