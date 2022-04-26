Another Strong System to End the Week

WEST MICHIGAN - The weather in western Michigan as we transition from April to May this weekend will not be the greatest. Temperatures will be running a little cool, plus mainly cloudy skies are likely to dominate the weekend. The image attached to this story also shows the chance of seeing some strong to marginally severe storms this evening as a low pressure system and cold front approach the state. While we don't expect much (if anything), some dying stronger storms coming across the lake from Chicago could trigger a severe thunderstorm warning with some 55 to 60 mph wind...especially south/west of Grand Rapids through the evening and early overnight hours. We're in the lowest threat category from the Storm Prediction Center.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 35 MINUTES AGO