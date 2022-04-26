ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-month climate outlook shows warm, dry conditions

By Jessica Lebel
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The three-month temperature and precipitation outlooks for May, June and July show good chances for warmer and drier weather heading into the summer.

The temperature outlook below shows a high chance of warmer than average temperatures for May, June and July in Denver. That’s not to say some cooler days won’t be mixed in, but overall this outlook shows that the pattern will most likely trend warmer.

The three-month precipitation outlook for May, June and July shows a chance for drier than average conditions in Colorado, especially over the far Eastern Plains of Colorado.

What the percent of precipitation chance actually means

This is not a good sign with drought already increasing across the state after a dry April for most of Colorado.

Denver hasn’t seen measurable snow since March 17, and it could be one of the driest Aprils on record for the city. The next three months could be much of the same with these 90-day outlooks by the Climate Prediction Center.

KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Cold case of Colorado woman unsolved 20 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS– It has been 20 years since the death of 41-year-old Jocelyn Sandberg, who was found stabbed to death on the Colorado College campus. The suspect was never found and, the case remains unsolved. On April 26, 2002, Sandberg was returning from a concert with a friend when an unidentified man stepped in front […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

