ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

UPDATE: Park Place Apartments evacuated after fire, dead body found

By Stacie Van Dyke
valleynewslive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters discovered a dead body in an apartment while fighting a fire Tuesday evening. It happened at Park Place Apartments at 2701 32nd Ave. S. at 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find one unit on fire on the...

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo motel evacuated after mattress fire

(Fargo, ND) -- There were no injuries after a mattress caught fire in a Fargo motel late Thursday. The Fargo Fire Department says that at 9:53 p.m, firefighters were dispatched to a fire alarm activation at Motel 6, 1202 36th St S. Upon arrival, crews were met by the manager of the hotel who stated there was a fire in room #144 on the first floor. A full fire dispatch was requested.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Power feed to a Bismarck building damaged in vehicle crash

Authorities are looking for a driver who hit and damaged an electrical service drop in Bismarck and then fled. Bismarck fire officials said the accident took place in the Bismarck art alley on North Fifth Street Wednesday afternoon. A “service drop” is the bundle of cables providing electricity from a power pole to a building. […]
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man injured, Woman arrested following South Fargo apartment fire

(Fargo, ND) -- A woman is in custody for suspicion of endangering by fire after a man was hospitalized for burns following a South Fargo apartment fire. Police responded to the 15-hundred block of 17th Street South around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night and firefighters put out the blaze. Police say...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Accidents
KNOX News Radio

GFPD squad damaged in crash, 3 treated for injuries (Update)

Grand Forks police have identified a police officer and three other people involved in a crash between a GFPD squad and a passenger car last (Tue) night. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Columbia Road and Gateway Drive around 8:00 p.m. Police reports say Officer Nicholas Fladland was traveling...
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Place Apartments#Ffd#Valley News Live
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief Found Pinned Under Vehicle At St. Cloud Taxi Business

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected catalytic converter thief is in custody after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle in St. Cloud over the weekend. According to St. Cloud police, officers responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday to Yellow Cab on the 2600 block of Seventh St. N. on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle. Assisted by the fire department, police were able to get the man out from under the vehicle. He was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Police said they located tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters” as well as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine near the man. Employees at the business said the man did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, needed to go to the ER for his injuries. The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review of possible narcotics and theft charges. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 320-25101200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Three men killed in separate homicides in Minneapolis last weekend have been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Rayshawn Earl James Brown, 30, of St. Paul, died of multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Lagoon and Girard avenues in Uptown just before midnight Saturday. According to Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

Minot police make arrest in April 22 murder

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Minot police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused in last week’s shooting death of Alexander Eckert. The woman, Heather Renee Faith Hoffman, was taken to the Ward County Jail and charged with murder. On April 22, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in front of a […]
MINOT, ND
CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy