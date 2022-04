The streaming giant is usually a punching bag as Hollywood studios and film operators spend a week in Las Vegas to wax poetic about the communal power of going to see movies on the big screen. But following a year of experimenting with different release strategies and launching their own digital platforms, studios can’t really take aim at Netflix’s disdain of exclusive theatrical windows. Still, the awkwardness that loomed over last year’s convention didn’t appear to linger in 2022 as traditional studios reassured exhibitors that they would have plenty of new sequels and superhero pics to draw crowds. All those fights over theatrical exclusivity appeared to have been resolved … at least for now.

