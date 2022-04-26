ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

What to do in San Antonio Today: April 27

Register for an all-level happy hour yoga flow on...

MySanAntonio

San Antonio favorite Eddie's Taco House is no longer cash-only

Eddie's Taco House, a San Antonio favorite for breakfast, is making a big change after almost 50 years in business. The restaurant is no longer cash-only. The original restaurant opened at 1615 North Laredo Street in 1976. The restaurant relocated to its current location at 402 West Cevallos and has been known for being an essential for San Antonio tacos. But customers always needed to have cash ready or pull funds from an ATM. According to a Sunday, April 24 photo shared by customer Stephanie Guerra, the restaurant is now accepting credit and debit payments.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

New bar in Northeast San Antonio open only to customers 30 and older

Old-timers who easily tire of young adults' drunken shenanigans now have a watering hole where they can be around other seasoned imbibers. Recently opened Horizons & More only admits guests 30 or older, the San Antonio Express-News reports. According to the casual nightspot’s social media feeds, it opened March 10...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Only $99 Per Night for This Caboose Rental in New Braunfels, Texas

If you're looking for a really fun looking rental to relax I think I found the place for you to visit in New Braunfels, Texas. This caboose isn't just for people who love trains but also for those who just need a break and want to relax. Thich is exactly what we all need right now, plus I love the fact that this Airbnb rental isn't going to break the bank at only $99 per night.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
#Sunset Flow Register
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
WDBO

Texas seafood restaurant in hot water after hundreds of illegal shark fins found at eatery

The owners of a San Antonio seafood restaurant are facing charges after game wardens discovered hundreds of severed shark fins at the eatery. More than 380 fins were found at the unidentified restaurant on April 13th, according to the Texas Game Wardens Facebook page. Trading, selling, purchasing and transporting shark fins -- which are commonly used to make shark fin soup -- is illegal in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

The San Antonio billionaire pledging away his fortune

According to Forbes's latest list of billionaires, San Antonio is home to three billionaires. There is, however, another billionaire living in San Antonio that Forbes excludes from its list- Charles Butt. The CEO and chairman of beloved supermarket chain H-E-B was excluded from the individual billionaire's list as his fortune is shared with his family. The Butt family is worth over $17 billion, but none are recognized individually.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

When is tornado season in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — As severe-weather season continues, so does the risk of tornadoes for San Antonio. Tornadoes can happen any time of the year but in the Southern Plains, including San Antonio, they tend to touch down from May to early June. After last month, it's hard to imagine...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

