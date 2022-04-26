ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Tucci, 61, cuts a dapper figure in a smart grey checked suit as he attends the GQ Food & Drink Awards

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Stanley Tucci dressed to impress as he attended the GQ Food & Drink Awards in London on Tuesday.

The actor, 61, cut a dapper figure as he rocked a three piece grey checked suit to the glam event.

Stanley ensured he finished his suave look with a crisp white shirt and a emerald green tie, rounding things off with shiny black shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJlby_0fL6wJK500
Dapper: Stanley Tucci dressed to impress as he attended the GQ Food & Drink Awards in London on Tuesday

The Devil Wears Prada star appeared in good sprits as he posed for snaps at the event.

Stanley took to the stage to present the Lifetime Achievement award to chef Angela Hartnett at the event presented by Veuve Clicquot.

Angela, 54, cut a stylish figure in a pair of navy trousers and a pale blue shirt as she beamed alongside the actor holding her award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6cMT_0fL6wJK500
Smart: The actor, 61, cut a dapper figure as he rocked a three piece grey checked suit to the glam event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0vmJ_0fL6wJK500
StylishL Stanley ensured he finished his suave look with a crisp white shirt and a emerald green tie, rounding things off with shiny black shoes

The star-studded event also saw TV and radio presenter Miquita Oliver in attendance.

The 38-year-old looked stunning in an extreme plunging black dress which had red detailing around the waist and around the sleeves.

The star swept her dark locks back in an up do and accessorised with several gold necklaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Nf20_0fL6wJK500
Hosting: Stanley took to the stage to present the Lifetime Achievement award to chef Angela Hartnett at the event presented by Veuve Clicquot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NSkY_0fL6wJK500
Winner: Angela, 54, cut a stylish figure in a pair of navy trousers and a pale blue shirt as she beamed alongside the actor holding her award
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcZyL_0fL6wJK500
Congratulations: Stanley congratulated Angela as she collected her award on stage

The beauty looked incredible as she added some height to her frame in a pair of black heels.

Grace Dent, 48, posed up a storm in a pink and black floral jumpsuit which cinched her in at the waist with a matching belt.

The author opted for a pair of bright green earrings and added some height to her frame in a pair of nude heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFBhv_0fL6wJK500
Smile: The star-studded event also saw TV and radio presenter Miquita Oliver in attendance as she posed alongside The Devil Wears Prada actor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLrmg_0fL6wJK500
Incredible: The 38-year-old looked stunning in an extreme plunging black dress which had red detailing around the waist and around the sleeves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIPrN_0fL6wJK500

The event awards the finest names in the hospitality industry across the UK.

Lorraine Copes, achieved the Be Inclusive Hospitality award as she stunned in a plunding black lave V-neck dress.

The beauty accessorised with a large gold chocker and added a pop of colour wearing a bright red lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NagHv_0fL6wJK500
Fashionista: Grace Dent, 48, posed up a storm in a pink and black floral jumpsuit which cinched her in at the waist with a matching belt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpHXo_0fL6wJK500
Winner: Lorraine Copes, achieved the Be Inclusive Hospitality award as she stunned in a plunding black lave V-neck dress

