Florida State

HCA Healthcare Gifts $1.5M to FIU to Help Combat Nursing Shortage

By Claudia DoCampo
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHCA Healthcare gave Florida International University $1.5 million towards fixing the nursing shortage in the state. "It's a much-needed gift because there is a shortage of nursing professors, not only in Florida but throughout the nation,"...

www.nbcmiami.com

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
Florida Health
